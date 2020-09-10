Our Footprint Ep. 1: Change in our communities

It’s easy to brush off the urgency of global issues when they only seem like foreign threats. Sure, the ice caps in Antarctica are melting, but most of us will never experience that in our daily lives. The truth is, climate change comes in multiple forms – some more subtle than others, and we’re all reeling from its effects. In this episode, we’re going to take a closer look at how climate change is affecting our own communities in the Bay Area and see how the ecosystems we’re living in are changing right before our eyes.

Guest Speakers: Roland Bürgmann, Anna Lopez-Carr

Music used: “Sunset” produced by LuKremBo.