Tell Me About Yourself Ep.2: Math teacher calculates best deals at Costco

Tell Me About Yourself is a series where Ethan Man sits down and asks Carlmont teachers about their personal lives, work, and changes in both due to COVID-19. This time, we talk to Mr. Skrable, who is currently in his 14th year teaching math at Carlmont, and his 26th year teaching overall. He talks to Man about his hobbies, his most famous sayings in class, and what he thinks are the best deals at Costco.

Inspiration: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/17/style/self-care/terry-gross-conversation-advice.html