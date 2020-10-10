Oddballs Ep. 3: “The Man Who Quit Money”

Daniel Suelo, more commonly known as the man who quit money, trusts that “money only exists if two or more people believe it exists.” Following this mindset, Daniel has spent the last 20 years of his life residing in caves and living off roadkill, while still managing to spread his philosophies through his TED Talks, YouTube channel, and personal blog. This episode is all about Daniel’s story and how he has managed to survive while completely disconnecting himself from anything of monetary value.

