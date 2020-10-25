Oddballs Ep. 4: The “Purple Lady”
Sandra Ramos, better known as the Purple Lady, is one of several individuals that have devoted their lives to their favorite color. However, unlike the others, Sandra is a self-proclaimed witch, activist, and the founder of Strengthen Our Sisters, a support and shelter program for homeless women.
Attributions:
Audio clips obtained from the New York Post
Music Attributions:
In the Hall of the Mountain King by Grieg, obtained from YouTube’s audio library
Dancers in the Fire by Jonny Easton
Link: https://youtu.be/U3n9EQJ6YXs
