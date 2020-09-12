Tell Me About Yourself Ep.1: The Chinese teacher serves her opinion on Panda Express
Tell Me About Yourself is a series where Ethan Man sits down and asks Carlmont teachers about their personal lives, work, and changes in both due to COVID-19. This week, we have Mindy Chiang, Carlmont’s one and only Chinese teacher. Man asks her about her favorite Chinese character, her work schedule, and what she thinks about Panda Express.
