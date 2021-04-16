The Senior Scoop Ep. 12: AP exams strike again

A major part of academic life is taking AP classes and the exams that come with them. In this episode of The Senior Scoop, join hosts Ava Richards and Mari Ramirez in a discussion with senior Lauren Chong about the ups and downs of these classes. Talking points include the best and worst AP classes, study habits, and how to keep up with the coursework.

Music obtained from YouTube’s Audio Library

Enchantée feat. Mr. Stabalina by Slynk

Morpho Diana by Rachel K Collier

Music obtained from HookSounds

Presto Jazz by Bruno Freitas