The Senior Scoop Ep. 2: Coursework and self-worth

Homework and home-life don’t always go hand-in-hand. Sometimes we forget that we can’t compromise on our mental health, even if it means excelling in school. In the second of The Senior Scoop, join hosts Ava Richards and Mari Ramirez in a conversation about finding a balance between taking care of yourself, and taking care of your grades, featuring seniors Olivia Troy and Maya Kaileh. Talking points include our stressors, the value of AP classes, and how we take time for ourselves.

If you are worried about yourself or a loved one, the suicide prevention hotline is available 24/7 for resources and support. You can reach the hotline at (800) 273-8255.

Music obtained from YouTube’s Audio Library

Enchantée feat. Mr. Stabalina by Slynk

Morpho Diana by Rachel K Collier

Music obtained from HookSounds

Presto Jazz by Bruno Freitas