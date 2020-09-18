The Senior Scoop Ep. 2: Coursework and self-worth
Homework and home-life don’t always go hand-in-hand. Sometimes we forget that we can’t compromise on our mental health, even if it means excelling in school. In the second of The Senior Scoop, join hosts Ava Richards and Mari Ramirez in a conversation about finding a balance between taking care of yourself, and taking care of your grades, featuring seniors Olivia Troy and Maya Kaileh. Talking points include our stressors, the value of AP classes, and how we take time for ourselves.
If you are worried about yourself or a loved one, the suicide prevention hotline is available 24/7 for resources and support. You can reach the hotline at (800) 273-8255.
Music obtained from YouTube’s Audio Library
Enchantée feat. Mr. Stabalina by Slynk
Morpho Diana by Rachel K Collier
Music obtained from HookSounds
Presto Jazz by Bruno Freitas
