The Senior Scoop Ep. 3: Work hard, play hard

Long, grueling practices, high-intensity games, and cheering crowds. Sports are, undoubtedly, a large aspect of Carlmont culture, and play a crucial role in many student’s lives. However, this is truly a special year for student-athletes as COVID-19 drastically transforms our opportunities to play. In the third episode of The Senior Scoop, join hosts Ava Richards and Mari Ramirez in their quest to learn more about being a student-athlete during this time, featuring seniors Valerie Kuo and Alexia Wong. Talking points include our highs and lows on our respective teams, the possibility of losing interest in the game, and advice for managing practice and schoolwork.

