The Senior Scoop Ep. 6: College apps and Thanksgiving scraps

The end of November is looming, which only means one thing for high school seniors: college applications are due. Whether students decide to apply for early action or regular decision, this time of the year can be hectic for many. In this episode of The Senior Scoop, join hosts Ava Richards and Mari Ramirez as they talk to seniors Fotini Argyris and Varun Avari Kapoor about their experiences during the application process. Talking points include our respective paths after high school, advice for getting through college applications, and Thanksgiving traditions.

Music obtained from YouTube’s Audio Library

Enchantée feat. Mr. Stabalina by Slynk

Morpho Diana by Rachel K Collier

Music obtained from HookSounds

Presto Jazz by Bruno Freitas