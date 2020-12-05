The Senior Scoop Ep. 7: Holly jolly season

The end of the year is approaching fast! That means the December holidays and the new year are around the corner, but at the same time, so are finals. Finals are always a stressful time for students, and having online school makes expectations more confusing. In this episode of The Senior Scoop, join hosts Ava Richards and Mari Ramirez as they talk to senior Camran Hitchcock about the end of the year and next semester. Talking points include our feelings about testing, our hardest classes, and what we’re looking forward to in 2021.

Music obtained from YouTube’s Audio Library

Enchantée feat. Mr. Stabalina by Slynk

Morpho Diana by Rachel K Collier

Music obtained from HookSounds

Presto Jazz by Bruno Freitas