Theatricult Episode 8: A Final Farewell

Every series must eventually come to an end, and it is often bittersweet to part with. This episode is all about what we appreciate the most about technical theater, and tying up everything we’ve talked about in previous episodes – featuring parting words from several technicians, including our very own theater manager, Geoff Horn!

Thank you so much for tuning in with us on this journey, and we hope you’ve learned something valuable!

Music attributions:

Artist: Bruno Freitas

https://www.hooksounds.com/

Title: Elegant Jazz

