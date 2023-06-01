Beyond the Surface Ep. 4: Family matters

Welcome to Beyond the Surface, hosted by Inaaya Omer. During the course of this series, she is joined by a new guest in each episode to talk about their experiences and their perspective on being a minority, from an immigrant family, or even just from a different culture or background.

In this episode, Ellis Leung, a junior at Carlmont high school joins Inaaya to discuss his story. Both his parents were born in New York, his dad is fully Chinese with immigrant parents while his mom is half white and half Puerto Rican. He elaborates on which side he tends to resonate with more and discusses how although cultural ties may not be as prominent in his life, he’s still close and connected with his family, which, is ultimately what truly matters.

If anyone is interested in sharing their story on Beyond the Surface or providing feedback, email [email protected].