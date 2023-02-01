Exploring the city Season 1 Ep. 1: The stories of Chinatown

Exploring the city will follow host Annabel Chia as she goes to the various neighborhoods in the diverse city of San Francisco. Follow along as she learns about these unique qualities of each district, and how its identities are shaped by different cultural presences.

In episode one, Chia talks to three guests, Raymond Liu, Kevin Fang, and Curtis Lum, all of whom she’s met on the streets of Chinatown. They explain what they find unique about Chinatown and what the neighborhood means to them.

Exploring the city is open to any feedback and suggestions, so if anyone would like to recommend a specific neighborhood, email [email protected] For now, though, enjoy listening to what makes Chinatown a distinctive district.