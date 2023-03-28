Exploring the City Season 1 Ep 2: Haight Ashbury

Exploring the city will follow host Annabel Chia as she goes to the various neighborhoods in the diverse city of San Francisco. Follow along as she learns about these unique qualities of each district, and how its identities are shaped by different cultural presences.

In episode two, Chia talks to three guests, Julia Riko, Lily Azevido, and Tyler Cashman. They all have a special connection to the district and enjoy talking about the peculiarity of Haight Ashbury that makes it stand out in San Francisco.

Exploring the city is open to any feedback and suggestions, so if anyone would like to recommend a specific neighborhood, email [email protected] For now, though, enjoy listening to what makes Haight Ashbury a distinctive district.