Exploring the City Season 1 Ep 3: The LGBTQ+ experience in the Castro

Exploring the city follows host Annabel Chia as she goes to the various neighborhoods in the diverse city of San Francisco. Follow along as she learns about these unique qualities of each district and how its identities are shaped by the manifold presences.

In episode two, Chia talks to three guests, Marcus Ewert, Steven Chastaine, and Donald Metzler, all of whom she’s met on Castro street. They explain what the Castro district means to them and their experiences while living in the gay mecca of the world.

Exploring the city is open to any feedback and suggestions, so if anyone would like to recommend a specific neighborhood, email [email protected] For now, though, enjoy listening to what makes Castro street a special district.