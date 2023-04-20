Exploring the City Season 1 Ep 4: The resilience of the Mission district

Exploring the city continues following host Annabel Chia as she goes to the various neighborhoods in the diverse city of San Francisco. Follow along as she learns about these unique qualities of each district and how its identities are shaped by the manifold presences.

In episode four, Chia talks to Martina Ayala, the executive director of the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts. She also speaks to Susana Rojas, an advocate from Calle 24. Both organizations are promoters for the preservation of the Latino culture and they highlighted an important issue that’s pervading the streets of the Mission.

Exploring the city is open to any feedback and suggestions, so if anyone would like to recommend a specific neighborhood, email [email protected] For now, though, enjoy learning about stories from the Mission district’s community.