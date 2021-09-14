Scot Scoop Unsolved Ep. 1: Scott Peterson

Scot Scoop Unsolved is a true-crime podcast where hosts Malina Wong and Nyah Simpson discuss unsolved crimes. They go over the details of each case and at the end, discuss it, voice their opinions on what they think happened, and attempt to come to a conclusion.

In this episode, Wong and Simpson discuss the ongoing case of Scott Peterson, a man that was convicted of murdering his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son Conner in 2003. This case is very fascinating to uncover due to its lack of concrete evidence. Peterson’s trial took place in San Mateo County, and he is currently being held in the San Quentin state prison, where he is serving life in prison.

To learn more about the Scott Peterson case, information can be found here and here. Case requests? Contact us at [email protected] or [email protected]. Thank you for listening!