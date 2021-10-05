Scot Scoop Unsolved Ep. 2: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s disappearance

Welcome to Scot Scoop Unsolved! In this episode, hosts Malina Wong and Nyah Simpson discuss the current missing person case of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie. Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11, 2021, after not returning with her boyfriend, Laundrie, from their cross-country trip. Laundrie is currently a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance and has not been seen since Sept. 14, 2021. A search is still ongoing to find him.

In order to obtain a better understanding of how search dogs can be helpful in missing person cases, Peggy Thompson, a K-9 handler from the Santa Clara County sheriff’s handling team, briefs listeners about the role and impact of search dogs.

To learn more about the disappearance of Petito and Laundrie, information can be found here and here. Case requests? Contact us at [email protected] or [email protected]. Thank you for listening!