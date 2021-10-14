Student Scoop Ep. 2: Police presence at Carlmont

Welcome back to the Student Scoop podcast where hosts Lucy Lopshire and Catherine Eikelbarner discuss school-related issues that affect the entire student body. This episode will discuss the repercussions of police presence on school campuses and the realities of a campus police’s job.

Guest Eric Gonzales shares his experiences as a School Resource Officer (SRO) at Carlmont and his opinion on police presence on campus. Lopshire and Eikelbarner also share their views on the issues attached to police presence and how they are beneficial.

Want to suggest a school-related topic for Student Scoop to cover next? Please email us at [email protected]. Thank you for listening; we hope to see you next episode!