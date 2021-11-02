Student Scoop Ep. 3: Homecoming

Welcome to the third episode of Student Scoop, where hosts Lucy Lopshire and Catherine Eikelbarner discuss the topic of homecoming and the process that goes into creating the dance.

Guest speaker Amelia Clevenger, a member of the Associated Student Body (ASB) Dance Commission, discusses creating the homecoming experience and what unseen factors make the event come to life. Clevenger also explores casual versus formal attire at homecoming, and all offered their opinions as to which one is preferred.

Is there a topic you want Student Scoop to cover? Please email us at [email protected] if you have any suggestions. We hope you enjoyed listening and see you next time!