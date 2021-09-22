Student Scoop Episode 1: The dress code

Welcome to Student Scoop! This podcast will discuss school-related issues and topics where students and the administration get to voice their opinions about specific events happening at school. Hosts Lucy Lopshire and Catherine Eikelbarner will feature a variety of guest speakers every episode and give their thoughts and ideas on the situation.

In the first episode, Lopshire and Eikelbarner discuss the issues of dress coding and how those issues are present in a school environment. Samantha Kosman, a junior at Carlmont who has experienced the dress code first hand, explores how our systematic beliefs need to be changed and how others can help. On the flip side, Grant Stuenenberg, the administrative vice principal at Carlmont, provides his opinions on why the dress code is necessary and in place for students.

Student Scoop is open to suggestions on what school-related topics they should cover next; please feel free to email us at [email protected]. Enjoy!