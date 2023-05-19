Sundays are for Brunch Ep. 4, Part 1: A Big Chunk of Our Lives
In the first episode of this three-part series, Lindsay, Andrew, and Carolina discuss what their application to college was like – advice great for any juniors!
Applying to college certainly wasn’t and isn’t easy in any way that one chooses to do it, and the three distinctly different methods that these hosts took were no exception. However, maybe, by listening to their mistakes, others can grow to better their “big chunks of life.”
