Sundays are for Brunch Ep. 4, Part 3: Do it for the Plot

In the last episode of this three-part series and the last episode of this podcast, Lindsay, Andrew, and Carolina reflect on what they’ve learned in senior year. Between college and senioritis, it was a crazy ride. High school can be a lot of things – stressful, fun, upsetting, dramatic, and so much more, but talking about it with friends makes it infinitely better.

Thanks for being a friend with us for a short while and making high school a little bit better for it!