Talkupation X Red, White, & True: It’s ok to say gay

Join hosts Carolina Cuadros and Chesney Evert in an exclusive podcast collaboration. The two combine their passion for politics and human interest to examine different aspects of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill. They break down the bill by examining direct excerpts and analyzing its impact. They also dive into how the public has reacted to the bill and why they are so passionate.

They include the perspective of Heather Migdail, a member of the LGBTQ+ community. She shares her fears and why the bill has hidden consequences.

Press here to learn more about Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill.