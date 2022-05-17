The Wok Talk Ep. 5: Asian on Asian hate?

Welcome to The Wok Talk, an unfiltered discussion about Asian America. This podcast will cover various topics from food, to traditions, to racial bias from the perspective of Asian Americans.

For the past few episodes, I’ve discussed the effects of Asian hate on Asian Americans, but what about Asian on Asian hate?

Today, join Ryan Jocson and host Austin Li as they explore the idea of internalized racism. In this episode, we start by providing the causes for such racism, and then Ryan shares a story of his own. Lastly, we analyze the prevalence of internalized racism today.

Music Used:

“Zanpakto” – Free Flow Flava

Instagram:

@avstinli

@ryanjocson_5