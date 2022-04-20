Beyond the Beat: Harry Styles’ music is not the same ‘As It Was’

On this episode of Beyond the Beat, hosts Kiana Beigi and Serenity Corbett review the hit song, ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles. They feature a guest speaker and Harry Styles fan, Abby Yim.

Being the first single off of Harry Styles’ upcoming junior solo album, ‘As It Was’ has caused a frenzy in the music community. Kiana and Serenity share their thoughts on the new sound, the weight of the artful lyrics, and more.

For any recommendations as to what song they should review next on Beyond the Beat, contact Kiana or Serenity at [email protected] or [email protected]