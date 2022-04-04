Complex Mindz Ep. 2: Depression

Welcome back to the Complex Mindz podcast, where hosts Lucy Lopshire and Catherine Eikelbarner research different mental health disorders that may not be widely discussed. This episode will explore what depression is and some of the misconceptions some people have about it.

The guest, who will remain confidential for safety purposes, speaks with Lopshire and Eikelbarner about their experience with depression and how they try to educate others on the disorder. Lopshire and Eikelbarner explain their opinions on how depression is discussed in society and how it can be harmful to misuse the word “depression.”

If there is any mental illness or disorder that Complex Mindz should discuss, please email us at [email protected]. Thank you for stopping by!