Complex Mindz Season 2 Ep. 2: Suicidal Thoughts pt. 2

Content Warning: This episode contains topics that may be triggering for some listeners. Welcome back to the Complex Mindz podcast! In part two of suicidal thoughts, hosts Lucy Lopshire and Catherine Eikelbarner continue their discussion with the guest about suicidal thoughts and how schools can better handle related situations.

Although suicidal thoughts are a complex subject for most to discuss effectively, society needs to do better. Based on the guest and host’s experiences, it is evident that change needs to happen to improve students’ education. Offered by the guest and hosts are some solutions to make policy updates a reality. The hosts discuss takeaways they want listeners to understand about suicidal ideation and suicidal thoughts.

If you or a loved one are struggling with these thoughts, please call the suicide hotline: 988. If there is another topic you would like Complex Mindz to discuss in a future episode, please reach out to us @[email protected]. Thank you for listening once again, and see you next episode!