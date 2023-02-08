In The Wings Ep. 1: Journey to the Houston Ballet

In today’s episode, Allie Tremulis talks with Sam Stampleman, a current dancer with the Houston Ballet. Stampleman discusses his journey, starting as a dancer in Belmont to moving across the country away from his family and friends to pursue his career.

Stampleman talks about his life beginning in jazz, tap, and Irish dancing and moving into ballet with the initial intention of going on to Broadway. Stampleman describes his experiences being a male ballet dancer and the challenge of leaving home at just 15 years old.

He explains his passion for dance, which started at a young age, and how he has fallen into a career in ballet that he never imagined he would.