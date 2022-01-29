Dear Dumb Diary Ep. 6: My grades suck

Academic pressure is formally defined as an experience in which a student is burdened by the demands of time and energy to achieve specific academic goals. This is majorly present in today’s schools everywhere as the competition for college acceptances increases.

Pressure to do well at school has been shown to increase stress and anxiety in students, leading to poorer physical, social and emotional health. Students can feel pressure from their parents, school, teachers, society, or themselves to achieve higher grades and academic success.

In the newest episode of Dear Dumb Diary, Katherine Yu, a junior, shares her experience with academic pressure and how she deals with it. Interested in being a guest on Dear Dumb Diary? Email [email protected].