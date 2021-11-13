Red, White, & True Ep. 4: You’re breaking up with me because I’m too… woke?

Welcome back to Red, White, & True, a podcast that aims to navigate the world of polarized, partisan politics. In the first portion of a two-part series critiquing the major parties in American politics, host Chesney Evert and guest Luiza Nunes analyze liberalism, its complex origins, and current affiliations with fads like “cancel culture” and performative activism.

A 2017 study from the Public Policy institute of California found that 46.5% of registered voters in California are Democrats, while 24.1% are Republicans. While this disparity impacts California’s elections and policies, it also contributes to communities’ close-minded approach to alternative political perspectives.

From feminism to Tik Tok to the Met Gala, modern liberalism and the need to be “woke” are changing how we interact with the media and the people around us.

SNL’s “Levi’s Wokes”

“A Brief History of Neoliberalism” by David Harvey

“How feminism became capitalism’s handmaiden” by Nancy Fraser

“Feminism, Capitalism, and the Cunning of History” by Nancy Fraser

“Choice Feminism and the Fear of Politics” by Michael Ferguson