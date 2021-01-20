Scot’s Take Ep. 1: The Browns dominated the Steelers, now what?
The Cleveland Browns dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers to earn their first playoff win in over a quarter-century. How did the Browns finally become a good team, and what is their future in the NFL? In this episode, the host Izaan Masud and his guest Quinn Mansfield discuss the history of the Browns and predict what lies ahead for them.
Music Attributions:
R&B x Trapsoul Type Beat – “Call” | Bryson Tiller Type Beat
Back & Forth [Bryson Tiller x Trapsoul Type Beat] Causmic
