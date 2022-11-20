Scots Take Ep. 4: Poverty Franchises

In sports media, a lot of time is given to discussing successful players and teams. However, other teams have not been so lucky, and their fans have had to suffer through it.

On this episode of Scots Take, host Izaan Masud and his guest Winston Singh, a senior at Carlmont, discuss the experience of being a fan of bad teams. Singh gives insight into what feeling hope in a sports team is like; a concept foreign to Masud.

Singh and Masud also discuss their favorite memories of their teams, and why their teams being bad makes them more special.

Music Used:

“Through The Streets”-KDAGOAT

“two sides”-pretty acoustc