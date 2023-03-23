Scots Take Season 2 Ep. 7: XFL Midseason Review

In 2020, the XFL shut down halfway through its inaugural season right before COVID lockdowns came into effect. Now, after a 3-year hiatus and an infusion of cash from Dwayne Johnson, the XFL has returned bigger and better than ever.

The new season means a chance for the league to capture the hearts of sports fans and for players to make it back to the XFL.

On this episode of Scots Take, host Izaan Masud brings on Ian Lang, a senior at Carlmont, to discuss the XFL season and what steps the league can take to succeed in the