Scots Take Season 2 Episode 8: A hater’s guide to heckling

With the MLB season starting last week, America’s favorite pastime, heckling outfielders, has finally returned. Heckling the outfielders has become a staple of baseball games, and listening to crude chants has become a given when getting bleacher tickets.

While heckling is mostly harmless, things can be taken too far. Athletes like Russel Westbrook have dealt with offensive and racist remarks from fans, and hecklers can often cause confrontations with other attendees.

On this episode of Scots Take, host Izaan Masud brings on Nicholas Wacha, a senior at Carlmont, to get the perspectives of both an athlete and a fan on heckling.