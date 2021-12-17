Student Scoop Ep. 5: The stress of finals

Welcome back to the Student Scoop podcast! Hosts Lucy Lopshire and Catherine Eikelbarner discuss the relevant topic of stress, which is regularly associated and experienced with finals season.

Guest speaker Dr. Jonathan Horowitz is the CEO and founder of the San Francisco Stress and Anxiety Center, where patients are helped and taught to manage their stress better. Horowitz discusses with Lopshire and Eikelbarner how stress determines everything if we let it control us, along with the stigma revolved around how that stress increases for students during their finals.

If Student Scoop has not covered a topic yet that you would like us to cover next, please email us at [email protected]. Thank you for listening, and see you next time!