The Yellow Papers Ep. 2: The Masque of Red Death

After the year we’ve had, what better to lighten the mood than short horror stories? Dive into some of the most well-known short horror stories, as well as a few you’ve never heard of, with seniors Zach Khouri and Brianna Cheng.

This week, we are reading The Masque of Red Death, by Edgar Allan Poe, published in 1842. We dive into color theory surrounding the seven rooms of Prince Prospero’s abbey, the historical associations with disease, and why hosting a party during a pandemic is NEVER a good idea.

Episode art credit: Flickr