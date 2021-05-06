The Yellow Papers Ep. 5: Cool Air

After the year we’ve had, what better to lighten the mood than short horror stories? Dive into some of the most well-known short horror stories, as well as a few you’ve never heard of, with seniors Zach Khouri and Brianna Cheng.

In the final episode of The Yellow Papers, we are reading Cool Air, by H.P. Lovecraft, published in 1928. We explore the especially prevalent tactile imagery and the evident xenophobia of the author. We also wrap up the season with a comparison and rating of our favorite stories from the past few months!

Episode art credit: Flickr