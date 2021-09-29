TypeLife Ep. 2: Te versus Ti

Race to your seats because this week’s episode of TypeLife is here! On this episode of TypeLife, host Maya Campbell is joined by junior and fellow personality type connoisseur Zara Ainge.

This week, they will be discussing Te versus Ti, otherwise known as extraverted thinking versus introverted thinking. Campbell enlisted Ainge because of her status as an ESTP, meaning Ainge is an Auxillary Ti user. Campbell pulls her information on Te and Ti from Personality Junkie, founded by Dr. A.J. Drenth in 2009, and Practical Typing, a website dedicated to breaking down the 16 personality types.

Listen to learn about Te and Ti and to discover which one you use. Confused? Press play.

Music by Prod.Riddiman