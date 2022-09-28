When, Wear, Why Ep.1: Steam in Sepiatone

On the first episode of When, Wear, Why, host Sophia Sunbury discusses the history behind steampunk and answers questions asked by Costuming Club member Bella Eydel.

Steampunk is a subculture first given its name in 1987 but with its influences rooted in clothing from the 19th and early 20th centuries, its history is richer than many would initially expect; with some of its inspirations stemming from novels such as 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea by Jules Verne and The Time Machine by H.G. Wells.

