Dear Dumb Diary Ep. 1: My best friend gave me COVID-19

Welcome to the first episode of Dear Dumb Diary, a podcast that encourages teen conversations about everyday life situations, focusing on aspects that make teens different and similar to each other.

According to a new CNN analysis of the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 infections continue to surge among children across the United States, and older teens face the highest rate of weekly cases. In this episode of Dear Dumb Diary, guest Maya Nayberg shares her experience contracting COVID-19 while on summer vacation with her best friend. Host Anoushka Mekerira asks questions about how she dealt with the frightening event.

Interested in being a guest on Dear Dumb Diary? Email [email protected].