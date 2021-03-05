Self-Care Share Ep. 3: Properly fueling your body

In the third episode of Self-Care Share, host Carolina Cuadros explains the importance of a balanced diet and how eating disorders can develop and affect a person’s life. The episode features Evynne Yee, a senior, who shares her insight on the importance of nutrition and tips on maintaining a healthy and nourished body.

*Trigger warning: This episode mentions eating disorders.

Eating Disorder hotline number: (800)-931-2237

Evynne Yee’s Health and Fitness Instagram account