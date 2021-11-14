The Reel Ramble Ep. 4: ‘Dune’ discussion and review

On this episode of The Reel Ramble, hosts Izaan Masud and Isabel Wright review the adaptation of the Frank Herbert classic, “Dune,” with a friend of the show Brooks Mitchell, a sophomore in Dallas.

“Dune” is directed by Denis Villeneuve and stars Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Leto Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, and Zendaya as Chani.

“Dune” is the story of Paul Atreides as he progresses from the heir to the Atreides clan to the chosen one and the leader of the Fremen.

