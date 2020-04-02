Is This Love? Episode 4: Heartbreak

Breakups: the worst part of any relationship.

At some point, everyone experiences some sort of breakup, but different people have different ways of coping with it.

In this episode of Is This Love?, Sam, Kimberly, and Alena talk about how they have dealt with breakups in the past as well as the various stigmas behind such experiences.

Music Attributions:

Jeff Kaale – Bae- Royalty Free Vlog Music

Music by Jeff Kaale

