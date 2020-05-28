“Reap What You Sew” tells the story of a 17-year-old girl named Auva Soheili with a drive to fix social injustice around the world… through clothing! In 2019, Auva started her own clothing line, called Bold Apparel, dedicated to providing the community with exclusive, hand-made products. One hundred percent of her profits go to charities and organizations that she is passionate about, like Planned Parenthood and Larkin Street Youth Services. This podcast was made by Ava Richards, Mari Ramirez, and Ruya Yaman, with music composed and performed entirely by Bella Reeves.