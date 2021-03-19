The Tune Talk Ep. 3: Pop

Originated in the 1950s, pop music grew to popularity in the late 2000s, with one of its most prominent artists being Justin Bieber. Growing up with pop music blasting on the radio all the time, sophomore Rachel Erlikhman and host Isabel Wright discuss the nostalgic pop songs that influenced their childhood on this episode of The Tune Talk.

Check out the songs discussed in this episode below!

Music used in this episode:

My Honey by masked man

Kiwi by alanfor

Pearl by Katy Perry

I Know Places by Taylor Swift

Umbrella by Rihanna, JAY-Z

Just the Way You Are by Bruno Mars