Self-Care Share Ep. 1: Keeping a clean space

Think about the spot you spend the most time in… is that space clean? If not, let Carolina Cuadros convince you why it is necessary to organize it. In the first episode of Self-Care Share, host Carolina shares how crucial keeping your room clean is for mental health and productivity, featuring guest Daniela Cuadros. Together, they dive deeper into how the simple act of organizing can incite self-reflection and lifestyle change.

Original Music played by Carolina Cuadros.