The Tune Talk Ep. 1: R&B

From the early 90s to today’s music, R&B has changed in sound, production, and instrumentals, and continues to influence modern music. In the first episode of The Tune Talk, join host Isabel Wright and guest Zara Ainge in a discussion about the evolution of R&B, and their thoughts on the genre as a whole.

Check out the playlist of songs that were discussed in this episode and other influential R&B and Hip Hop songs below.

Music used throughout episode:

My Honey by masked man

Cosmic Outro by Stoic Beats

Kiwi by alanfor

It Was a Good Day by Ice Cube

Hypnotize-2007 Remaster by The Notorious B.I.G

No Scrubs by TLC

PRIDE. by Kendrick Lamar

The Weekend by SZA