The Tune Talk Ep. 1: R&B
From the early 90s to today’s music, R&B has changed in sound, production, and instrumentals, and continues to influence modern music. In the first episode of The Tune Talk, join host Isabel Wright and guest Zara Ainge in a discussion about the evolution of R&B, and their thoughts on the genre as a whole.
Check out the playlist of songs that were discussed in this episode and other influential R&B and Hip Hop songs below.
Music used throughout episode:
My Honey by masked man
Cosmic Outro by Stoic Beats
Kiwi by alanfor
It Was a Good Day by Ice Cube
Hypnotize-2007 Remaster by The Notorious B.I.G
No Scrubs by TLC
PRIDE. by Kendrick Lamar
The Weekend by SZA
Twitter:
@isabelwrightt_