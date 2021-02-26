The Tune Talk Ep. 2: Reggae
Created in Jamaica, reggae is a genre based on love, happiness, and living life to the fullest, with its most notable artist being Bob Marley. In this episode of The Tune Talk, Isabel Wright and guest Anika Butkus tune in and converse about this beachy, upbeat genre and the different subgenres and artists that make up reggae.
Check out the playlist below of the songs discussed in this episode, as well as other recommended songs of this genre.
Music used in this episode:
My Honey by masked man
Kiwi by alanfor
World a Music by Ini Kamoze
Could You Be Loved by Bob Marley and the Wailers
Put a Little Love by Natural Vibrations
High on Life by Ziggy Marley
Oxygen by Dirty Heads
