The Tune Talk Ep. 2: Reggae

Created in Jamaica, reggae is a genre based on love, happiness, and living life to the fullest, with its most notable artist being Bob Marley. In this episode of The Tune Talk, Isabel Wright and guest Anika Butkus tune in and converse about this beachy, upbeat genre and the different subgenres and artists that make up reggae.

Check out the playlist below of the songs discussed in this episode, as well as other recommended songs of this genre.

Music used in this episode:

My Honey by masked man

Kiwi by alanfor

World a Music by Ini Kamoze

Could You Be Loved by Bob Marley and the Wailers

Put a Little Love by Natural Vibrations

High on Life by Ziggy Marley

Oxygen by Dirty Heads