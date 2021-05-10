Arospace Ep. 5: Landing at the season finale

In Arospace’s fifth and final episode, hosts Chelsea Chang, Kasey Liu, and Jack Hansen discuss the American dialogue on sex and romance, from how it shows up in everyday life to mainstream media. They also talk about allyship, specifically, what others can do to be a good ally to the aromantic and asexual communities.

